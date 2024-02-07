66°
Saban doesn't stay retired long, will work with ESPN as TV analyst

1 hour 53 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2024 Feb 7, 2024 February 07, 2024 3:51 PM February 07, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

BRISTOL - Nick Saban's retirement from college football was a short one.

Wednesday it was announced that Saban will join ESPN and work primarily as an analyst on the set of College GameDay.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” said Saban. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

The retired Alabama and LSU head coach will join a team that includes host Rece Davis, analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

Saban will also contribute at special event coverage for ESPN with plans to appear on NFL Draft coverage as well as SEC Media Days coverage on the SEC Network.

