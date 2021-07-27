Russia beats United States for Olympic Gold after Biles is pulled from team finals

TOKYO, Japan - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) outpaced the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team Tuesday and claimed the top spot.

Their win came after gymnastics star, Simone Biles was reportedly pulled from the team final.

Shortly before the final score was announced, officials with the Tokyo Olympic Games, announced, 'reports are stating that Biles is being attended to by a trainer and has left the field of play at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.'

The report goes on to say Biles "has not warmed up for the uneven bars, USA's second apparatus and reserve Jordan Chiles has."

Biles faltered on her vault, earning a score of 13.766, the lowest she's received in years. Her error also put the Americans behind Russia.

After the mistake, Biles briefly left the floor before pulling out of the team final.

Due to her impressive track record, all eyes were on the 24-year-old Ohio native in anticipation of a performance that would lead the U.S. to gold in the finals.

Biles is the most decorated female gymnast to date, with an astounding 30 World and Olympic medals.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, she became the first female U.S. gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Games.

Meanwhile, Russia's gymnastics team may see Tuesday's win as a fresh start for its Olympians. The ROC edged out Team USA with a dramatic win and a score of 169.528.

This marks the first such win for the ROC since the United Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.