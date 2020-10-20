Rush Limbaugh experiences set back in battle against lung cancer

According to CNN, conservative talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh says he's experienced a set back in his battle against stage 4 lung cancer.

"The scans did show some progression of cancer," he announced during his radio show. The 69-year-old host later added: "It's not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction."

Limbaugh was diagnosed with lung cancer in February but was able to maintain a hopeful outlook as, at that time, his cancer "had been reduced" and "become manageable."

However, on Monday Limbaugh said the illness appears to be terminal.

"It's tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over," Limbaugh said. "Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we're going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it."

Limbaugh has been hosting "The Rush Limbaugh Show" in national syndication for more than 30 years. Married to Kathryn Rogers since 2010, he holds an annual fundraising telethon called the "EIB Cure-a-Thon" for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.