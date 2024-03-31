71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Runaway horses back at Tangipahoa Parish home

1 day 1 hour 4 minutes ago Saturday, March 30 2024 Mar 30, 2024 March 30, 2024 10:20 PM March 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ROBERT - After a day of searching, two runaway horses are back in their pasture. 

Saturday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said two horses had escaped early that morning and had not been seen since. Fortunately, the animals were found by 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

"Thanks to all your efforts, the horses have been located. They are back home in their pasture enjoying this beautiful day. Thank you!" the Sheriff's Office said. 

