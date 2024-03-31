71°
Latest Weather Blog
Runaway horses back at Tangipahoa Parish home
ROBERT - After a day of searching, two runaway horses are back in their pasture.
Saturday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said two horses had escaped early that morning and had not been seen since. Fortunately, the animals were found by 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Trending News
"Thanks to all your efforts, the horses have been located. They are back home in their pasture enjoying this beautiful day. Thank you!" the Sheriff's Office said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person hurt in shooting near Gus Young Park
-
Denham Springs High School robotics team heads to world championship in Houston
-
WATCH: Smoke fills roadway as crews battle fire off I-12 in Livingston...
-
App developed by Baton Rouge native aims to connect beauticians and clients...
-
One dead, one critically injured after house fire in St. Amant