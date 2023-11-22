51°
Latest Weather Blog
Roundabout opens to traffic at future Prairieville High School
PRAIRIEVILLE - A roundabout under construction since May in Prairieville is seeing its first traffic.
The circular interchange at Parish Road 929 and Parker Road opened on Wednesday.
WBRZ News 2 reported last month that officials projected the project would be completed before Thanksgiving.
Though the intersection revision is done, there's still much more to do regarding roadway improvements in the area. The construction of the future Prairieville High School is also prompting widening of both Parish Road 929 and Parker Road.
That work is not expected to start until sometime next year.
Trending News
The high school will open next August.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest
-
Council removes, replaces entire West Ascension Hospital Board
-
HSI partners with local and state law enforcement to combat seasonal theft...
-
Local Christmas trees largely spared from drought