Roseland Montessori School reopening Tuesday after evacuation zone shrinks following explosion

ROSELAND — Roseland Montessori School will reopen on Tuesday after closing on Monday following an explosion at a nearby facility in Roseland, the Tangipahoa Parish School District said.

"The Department of Environmental Quality has confirmed that air quality tests inside the building and around our school have given the all clear," school officials said.

Smitty's Supply caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon, blanketing Roseland in ash and setting oil on fire throughout the weekend. Firefighters are still on the scene working the still-burning explosion, but 90% of the fire has been contained.

However, U.S. 51 at the Smitty’s site and La. 10 from Russell Town Road to U.S. 51 remain closed.

"Please use alternate routes to access Roseland," officials said.

The news of the school reopening comes after the one-mile radius evacuation order put in place on Friday was lifted.

All sidewalks and walkways are being cleaned at the school, as well as the HVAC systems checked to ensure safe indoor air quality, officials added.

"The interiors of all campus buildings have been cleaned and prepared for everyone's return," officials continued. "Bottled water will be available for students and staff."