Ascension Parish deputies ask public's help in identifying Dollar General theft suspect

ASCENSION PARISH — Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies have asked for the public's help identifying a man seen on video stealing from a Dollar General.

Store surveillance footage shared by the sheriff's office shows a man grabbing plastic bins full of merchandise and loading them into his car.

Deputies said he left the store in a black Hyundai Sonata with temp tag 22401032.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who recognizes the man to call 225-621-4636.