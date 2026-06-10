23rd JDC judge facing misconduct charges after 2023 dispute with part-owner of Gonzales bar, report says

GONZALES — A state judge sitting on a bench that serves Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes is facing misconduct charges after a 2023 dispute with the part-owner of a Gonzales bar, NOLA.com reports.

Steven Tureau faces judicial misconduct charges over the incident after he was accused by the Louisiana Judiciary Commission of misusing the prestige of his office and of conduct not befitting a judge. The commission is allowed to recommend discipline of judges, up to removal, to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

In February 2023, Tureau, who has served on the 23rd Judicial District Court bench since 2020, was in secret talks with the Swamp Chicken Daiquiris's co-owner, Stephen Frederic, about buying Michelle Lee out of the business, NOLA.com writes.

The paper added that Tureau and his wife went to Swamp Chicken on Feb. 12. During their time at the bar, Tureau's wife and her friend were moved to the back of the bar after causing a nuisance near the band, where they complained about Lee.

From here, Tureau confronted Lee. After this, Frederic began pushing him away.

A fight then broke out, with Tureau and his wife ending up in the dirt and on top of trash cans at the bar, NOLA.com added.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded but did not pursue the case further.

Last week, NOLA.com adds, Tureau denied that he intended to “invoke or exercise actual judicial power or influence against Ms. Lee or her business," but did acknowledge how his actions could be perceived as threatening.

Tureau, who is up for re-election this year, has a September hearing date for the charges.