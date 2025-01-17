Ronald Greene's family reacts to DOJ report

BATON ROUGE - After the Department of Justice released its findings about state police using excessive force, the family of Ronald Greene, the man killed during an arrest in 2019, says they’re not surprised about what was found.

Tuesday, the Investigative Unit reported that federal prosecutors would not bring charges in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene. Body cam video from Greene’s arrest shows state troopers punching and dragging him.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-East Baton Rouge was on the legislative committee investigating state police’s actions after Greene’s death.

"If you don't have anything to hide, why would you wipe a phone clean?” Marcelle said. “Those were the kind of things that just jumped out to me as a cover-up."

The DOJ blamed poor supervision of troopers, even saying in training, aggressive behavior was encouraged. In Greene’s death, officers chased him for 14 minutes until he crashed. They punched and dragged him and left him face down in the road.

Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother, says despite the report she’s skeptical any consequences will come of it.

"They never saw my son being tortured and killed, when he shouldn't have been at the hands of state troopers,” Hardin said. “Their immediate reaction was, 'How in the hell are we going to get these troopers off the hook and who are we going to get to do it?' That's what they've been diligent about."