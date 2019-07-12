Rolling Stones' New Orleans show postponed due to Tropical Storm Barry

NEW ORLEANS- The Rolling Stones show scheduled for Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans has been postponed.

The band announced on Twitter they will now play on Monday.

"Due to the weather we're moving Sunday's Superdome show to Monday. Hang onto your tickets, they will be honored on July 15. We're here with you - we'll get through this together," the group said.

Officials say all tickets will be honored for the new date.