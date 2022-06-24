Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for Louisiana?

BATON ROUGE - With Roe v. Wade overturned, a Louisiana trigger law installing aggressive abortion restrictions will now take hold, banning the procedure within the state.

The U.S. Supreme Court overruled the landmark decision on Friday after weeks of speculation precipitated by a leaked draft of the new ruling. The move ends decades of federal protections for abortions and allows states to write up their own legislation regulating the procedure.

In Louisiana, a bill signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards earlier this week makes doctors subject to a prison sentence of up to 10 years if they perform an abortion and includes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. While signing the legislation Tuesday, the governor said he believed there should be such exceptions but argued that vetoing Sen. Katrina Jackson's bill "would not accomplish that end."

"In fact, vetoing Senate Bill 342 would leave fewer exceptions in place than if the bill becomes law and would further confuse whether pregnancy begins at fertilization or implantation," Governor Edwards said in a statement. "For these reasons, I have signed Senate Bill 342 into law.”

The law replaced existing legislation from 2006—which would have only taken effect in the event of Roe v. Wade being overruled—that excluded some protections outlined in the new law, namely instances of medical futility. However, critics argued the heightened penalties for performing abortions and text redefining what legally constitutes an "unborn child"—as well as changing other legal definitions—would do more harm than good.

State officials reported that Louisiana's three abortion clinics had already ceased operating as of late Friday morning.