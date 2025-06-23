77°
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to visit Baton Rouge for MAHA bill signing
BATON ROUGE — U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will accompany Gov. Jeff Landry in Baton Rouge on Friday to sign SB 14, part of Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again initiative.
Kennedy and Landry will be at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center at 11 a.m. on Friday for the bill signing.
The MAHA bill will implement a number of new health and nutritional regulations, including restrictions on certain chemicals in foods, which foods can be served at concession stands and vending machines and removes a requirement that 20% of school food be sourced locally.
