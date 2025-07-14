84°
Robbery leads to shooting early Monday; one man injured
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting that stemmed from a robbery early Monday morning.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened on Siegen Lane at Rieger Road around 5 a.m.. Deputies with the parish sheriff's office later confirmed the two men involved knew each other. One of them attempted to rob the other, and one of them ended up being shot in the foot.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
