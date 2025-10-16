Latest Weather Blog
Road work continuing past scheduled times near City Park Lake Bridge causes massive delays on I-10 east
BATON ROUGE — Commuters experienced severe delays and extended backups into West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday morning along I-10 eastbound as construction work continued past scheduled times.
The Department of Transportation and Development said that the middle and right lanes of I-10 eastbound between the I-10/I-110 split and East Lakeshore Drive are still closed as of 6:50 a.m. The Dalrymple Drive off-ramp also remained closed, DOTD officials said.
The overnight closures, originally scheduled to be lifted at 5 a.m., were to repair a damaged section of roadway approaching the City Park Lake Bridge in Baton Rouge.
"These lane closures are necessary to allow the contractor to remove the deteriorated pavement panels, repair the underlying subgrade and repave the bridge approach," DOTD said.
DOTD's Rodney Mallett told WBRZ that the lanes are still closed because the contractors making repairs had issues with the concrete curing.
"They have regular closures that no one notices, but when the concrete doesn't cure, everybody notices," Mallett said.
I-10 eastbound from the I-110/ I-10 split to Lakeshore was originally scheduled to be from Wednesday to Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Dalrymple exit was also scheduled to be closed at the same time.
