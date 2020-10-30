Road work along Hoo Shoo Too Road to cause delays

BATON ROUGE - Drivers who frequent the Hoo Shoo Too Road area will experience nearly a month-long series of traffic delays due to road work that will begin Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 a.m.

According to the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation & Drainage's Traffic Engineering Division, Hoo Shoo Too Road (Jefferson Highway to South Tiger Bend) will experience partial closures as crews work to improve road conditions.

The work kicks off at 7 a.m. Friday, October 30 and is expected to end Friday, November 27 at 5 p.m.

