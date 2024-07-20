River Center hosts first Capital City Collectibles & Card Show

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of card traders and several former Louisiana sports stars flocked to the Raising Canes River Center for the first ever Capital City Collectibles & Card Show.

Card enthusiasts got to buy and trade cards and memorabilia from sports to superheroes. LSU stars Kevin Faulk and Todd Walker and former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Bobby "The Cajun Cannon" Hebert signed autographs.

The event was started by local card collector Tab Starkey, who says she got back into card collecting last year. Her goal was to host her own card show and showcase some of the area's best collectors.

"Vendors are set up from Louisiana, all over Louisiana. Then we have some from Mississippi, I just met someone from New Orleans. Texas. AJ's Card shop is here. She was a sponsor of the show. She's over on Drusilla Lane," Starkey said.

Starkey says she plans to continue to annually host the show at the River Center.