Rising gas prices could affect your own One Tank Trips

BATON ROUGE - Gas prices are climbing across Louisiana, and even short “One Tank Trips” are starting to cost more, according to AAA and local drivers.

Every week, WBRZ highlights destinations that can be reached on a single tank of gas, from swamp tours and goat yoga to local restaurants and day trips. While these shorter trips generally require less fuel than longer vacations, rising prices are beginning to affect drivers’ budgets.

At a Circle K on Government Street in Baton Rouge, regular gasoline increased from $3.29 last week to $3.49 this week, a 20-cent rise. Diesel also ticked up from $4.69 to $4.79.

AAA said a trip from Baton Rouge to Pensacola, which would typically cost about $37 for a round trip a month ago, now costs around $52—a roughly $15 increase.

“One tank trips, I think they’re still going to be popular,” said a AAA representative. “It’s just that other larger trips there may be some changes in those.”

Travelers like Morgan Bagot said the increase is noticeable. “It’s definitely kind of annoying because my mom would talk about the good ole days when gas was not even a dollar, and I’m like, 'What!'” Bagot said.

AAA officials said while shorter trips remain manageable, drivers planning longer journeys may need to budget more as prices continue to rise.