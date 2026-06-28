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4 injured in multi-vehicle crash that led to 2 separate car fires at Greenwell Springs Road and Platt Drive

5 hours 48 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 2:53 PM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished two separate vehicle fires at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people at Greenwell Springs Road and Platt Drive on Sunday morning. 

According to officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m., with one of the three vehicles involved catching fire.

While responding to the crash, the vehicle of an additional person who stopped for the crash also caught on fire. 

Officials said four people were transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

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