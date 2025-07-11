82°
Latest Weather Blog
Right lane of I-10 East on Mississippi River Bridge reopened after disabled 18-wheeler blocked traffic
BATON ROUGE — All lanes of I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge are open after a stopped 18-wheeler blocked traffic.
Trending News
According to DOTD, congestion has reached Lobdell Highway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston trial over killing at tourist center ends with guilty verdict
-
Four qualify to replace EBR judge who gave up district seat for...
-
Marines OKd for deployment at ICE detention facilities in Louisiana, Florida and...
-
REPORT: Construction of Buc-ee's in Lafayette slightly delayed amid poor weather conditions
-
Gov. Landry announces new leader of Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority