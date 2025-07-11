82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Right lane of I-10 East on Mississippi River Bridge reopened after disabled 18-wheeler blocked traffic

2 hours 11 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, July 11 2025 Jul 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 5:16 PM July 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All lanes of I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge are open after a stopped 18-wheeler blocked traffic.

Trending News

According to DOTD, congestion has reached Lobdell Highway.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days