81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Right lane closed on I-10 East at La. Highway 415 after multi-vehicle crash

2 hours 20 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 6:44 PM May 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A multi-vehicle crash resulted in the right lane of I-10 East at Louisiana Highway 415 being closed, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Trending News

WBRSO said the left lane and exit ramp are open and drivers should expect delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days