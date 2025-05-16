81°
Latest Weather Blog
Right lane closed on I-10 East at La. Highway 415 after multi-vehicle crash
PORT ALLEN - A multi-vehicle crash resulted in the right lane of I-10 East at Louisiana Highway 415 being closed, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Trending News
WBRSO said the left lane and exit ramp are open and drivers should expect delays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title