Revelers lined the streets for 40th Wearin' of the Green Parade

BATON ROUGE — The Wearin' of the Green Parade rolled through Baton Rouge for the 40th time.

Residents were decked out in their finest green attire as they lined up along the streets to catch one of the biggest parades in the state. Some even climbed on rooftops to see the floats roll out.

Turner Industries, which has been involved in the traditional parade since its beginning in 1986, was leading the way. Grimace made a special appearance, and the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile was cruising down the route.

Some residents like Mackenzie Cozy said it was their first time experiencing the parade, but it made a great first impression.

“It’s the best parade in Baton Rouge,” Cozy said.

Other residents like Dymond Bell said it wasn't her first time experiencing the parade, and she always enjoys it.

"It's so much energy, so many good throws, we just enjoy the good time," Bell said.

Parade attendees caught beads, cups, hula hoops, and other shamrock gear.

Bell said she's ready to rock again in 2026.

“We're already looking forward to next year! We're looking forward to St. Patrick's Day on the calendar."