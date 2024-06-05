Retired child psychologist arrested on 2,000 counts of possessing child porn

BOSSIER CITY — A retired Bossier City child psychologist was arrested on more than 2,000 counts of possessing child pornography.

George Hill, 73, was booked Tuesday into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail for 2,147 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies worked with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in their investigation of Hill. After searching his home, they found the large amount of child sexual abuse material on Hill's electronic devices.

Hill is currently being held without bond.