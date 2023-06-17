Residents without power Saturday after thunderstorm brings hail, strong winds through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - More than 16,000 residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are in the dark on Saturday evening after a storm with hail rolled through the area.

It is now hailing here in Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/HqQsPDRx5C — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) June 17, 2023

The National Weather Service reported that wind caused a tree to fall on a home on Clark Drive off of New Rafe Mayer Road. The NWS also reported that trees and power lines are down in Baker. No information on injuries has been reported.

The Baton Rouge Zoo posted on Saturday night that trees at the facility had fallen due to the wind. The zoo will still be open on Sunday but they said there will be tree removal happening during business hours.

Hail was seen in East Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, and Ascension parishes.

Incredible mammatus clouds from severe warned storm currently over Baton Rouge, La. @DrJoshWX @SteveWAFB pic.twitter.com/M8qu3LaLfh — Balin Rogers (@rogers_balin) June 17, 2023

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they are sending firefighters up to Shreveport on Saturday night to assist the area after the town suffered significant damage when severe weather hit.