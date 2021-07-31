Residents moving forward with recall efforts after Ascension drainage fight

ASCENSION PARISH - Organizers behind a recall effort of six Ascension Parish councilmembers say they are just days from filing their political PACs with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

"Because of our meeting we held this past Sunday, we've gotten quite a bit of volunteers and financial help," recall organizer Brenda Whitney said.

Whitney says they have residents from other parishes are wanting to help with the recalls.



"People from St. Gabriel, and East Baton Rouge that are affected by the drainage problems, by the traffic problems we experience they want to help too," Whitney said.

Residents are upset because they say the council keeps allowing more construction, which they believe triggers flooding. Many of their homes took on water back in May.

Councilmember Teri Casso was the only one of the six councilmembers to give a comment, even though she's out of town, and spoke with us by phone.

"I'm certainly concerned [about this recall effort], but I can't let it distract me from the work that's necessary to find long-term solutions to the issues," Casso said.

One of the major factors behind the recall efforts was the council voting to reduce the moratorium on new construction, from 12-months, down to 9-months.

"I believe it was a fair and reasonable compromise to go with nine [months] and with the statement made that if three more are necessary, then the administration could request them," Casso said.

Recall organizers say they already have the material in place and prepare to start collecting signatures early next week, once they register their recall committees.