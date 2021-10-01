Residents in Baker encouraged to gather last of vegetative storm debris, place at curb

BAKER - The City of Baker issued a news release Friday reminding locals to put their remaining Hurricane Ida vegetative debris at the curb by Sunday, Oct. 3.

This is imperative as Monday is the final pass for storm debris collection.

Local officials say any other type of garbage should not be mixed with, or placed in the pile of garbage placed at the curb; inappropriate debris will not be picked up.