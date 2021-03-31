Residents frustrated after string of burglaries in a Baton Rouge subdivision

BATON ROUGE - For five years, Sarah Spiller has felt safe and sound inside her home off Medeira and Perkins Road.



But, that feeling came to an end Tuesday morning when someone broke into her house.

"He came in yesterday morning and busted the frame of our door and pried it open. He broke a deadbolt to get into this storage room," said Spiller.

Once inside, Spiller says the thief got away on her 11-year-old son's dirt bike.

Surveillance video shows the thief returning to back to her home, in an attempt to get away with another.

"He jumped the fence of two homes, busted in the door, and proceeded to come back a second time. That's when he got caught," said Spiller.

The burglar was caught by a neighbor, Denver Benton, who chased down the thief as he trying to get away.

"I didn't want to confront him. I don't know who this guy is, or if he had a weapon or not. I just wanted to put some type of pause on what was happening," said Benton.

Neighbors are now on high alert. They're setting up surveillance cameras to capture suspicious activity on their street.

Spiller says she received a photo that shows the strange man on her son's dirt bike. It was captured not long before another nearby break-in was reported.

"I felt invaded. I felt a sickness in my belly. That bike's ours. He took our property," said Spiller.

She wants the man suspected of robbing her family of their sense of security to know that he didn't get away scot-free.

"I feel like the neighbors are very much on watch," said Spiller.

Baton Rouge police say they're investigating several burglaries in the Homewood subdivision.