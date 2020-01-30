Residents excited for first lottery drawing in Mississippi

WOODVILLE - Woodrow Monroe proudly displays his blank Mississippi lottery tickets, that he plans to play in the state's first-ever lottery drawing.

"I've been waiting for for a long time. Why is that? Because I don't have to be going over to Louisiana to play the Powerball and the Mega game. I can play right here," Monroe said.

The Shell gas station and convenience store in Woodville and the Jr. Foodmart are the only places in town where people can play

Powerball and Megamillions.

"Sales doing good today. A lot of people coming out. Started out early this morning at 5 a.m., selling lottery tickets," said Dorris Fields, a clerk at Jr. Foodmart.

Money generated from the lottery will help pay for infrastructure projects in Mississippi and education.

"Honestly, we weren't concerned about it", said Curtis Minor, the Manager of Fred's Truckstop.

Before, the convenience store and gas station right on the state line in West Feliciana Parish was the nearest place where folks in Woodville, could buy lottery tickets. Minor says the lottery, now being played in Mississippi should not have much of an impact on his business near St. Francisville.

"What we do here is more of an experience. It's not about the lottery. It's about coming somewhere, where you are going to get good prices, excellent service and great food," Minor said.

Several years ago, the truck stop sold a $1 million winning ticket. The man who bought that ticket was from Woodville, Mississippi.