Residents escape New Years Eve house fire caused by electrical problems

January 01, 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished a house fire caused by electrical issues in one of the home's bedrooms.

Officials say the blaze broke out Tuesday evening, shortly after 4 p.m., on Cristy Drive, which is off Tams Drive; the occupants managed to escape safely.

Once firefighters arrived, they were able to contain the flames to one bedroom before extinguishing them. 

The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage, which, coupled with the fire damage, resulted in losses that amount to about $10,000.   

