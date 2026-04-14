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Residents asked to avoid area surrounding tilting weir behind Gonzales Walmart as crews perform repairs
GONZALES — Residents in Ascension Parish are asked to avoid the area surrounding a tilting weir as crews perform maintenance on the structure behind the Gonzales Walmart.
Ascension Parish officials said Tuesday that, until further notice, residents should avoid the area surrounding it on Weber City Road. A tilting weir is used for raising and lowering a body of water by controlling its flow rate.
Officials did not provide a timeline for the repairs.
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