Rescue workers retrieve body of missing man in New Orleans hotel collapse

UPDATE: According to WWL-TV, a deceased man has been pulled from the wreckage of the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel.

On Sunday night, Anthony Magrette's body was pulled from the seventh floor of the rubble and identified by his wife, Nova.

Anthony was a construction worker who was not originally scheduled to work on Saturday.

Friends and family describe Magrette as very hard-working who did everything he could to provide for his family.

WWL's original story can be found here.

NEW ORLEANS - City officials have reported two fatalities and say one person is still missing following the sudden collapse of Canal Street's Hard Rock Cafe in New Orleans.

On Saturday, the top floors of the unfinished hotel toppled while construction workers were both inside and outside of the structure.

On Monday, search and rescue crews remain hard at work in search of the missing person, but a large unstable crane -currently being supported by a crane that was brought in from Baton Rouge- is putting the building in jeopardy of collapsing again. It's also preventing rescue teams from accessing certain areas of the building.

City leaders say an investigation into the collapse will be pursued after search and rescue is completed.