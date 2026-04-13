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Representative Cleo Fields hosts roundtable focused on proposed education bills
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BATON ROUGE — Rep. Cleo Fields hosted a roundtable discussion on proposed education bills on Monday.
The event, held at The Leon R. Tarver II Center, focused on education legislation and its potential impact on families across Louisiana's 6th District.
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