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Representative Cleo Fields hosts roundtable focused on proposed education bills

1 hour 4 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 6:58 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

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BATON ROUGE — Rep. Cleo Fields hosted a roundtable discussion on proposed education bills on Monday.
 
The event, held at The Leon R. Tarver II Center, focused on education legislation and its potential impact on families across Louisiana's 6th District.

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