REPORTS: LSU's Jersey Wolfenbarger enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - After spending just a year in Baton Rouge, LSU women's basketball player Jersey Wolfenbarger is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
On3's Talia Goodman first reported that the rising senior, who averaged 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds a game this past season the Tigers, will enter the portal.
Wolfenbarger, who is 6-foot-5, previously played at Arkansas before transferring to LSU.
