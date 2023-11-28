63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson

2 hours 47 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, November 28 2023 Nov 28, 2023 November 28, 2023 12:04 PM November 28, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways with its head football coach.

Numerous sources on Tuesday said the university has dismissed Hue Jackson -- the former NFL head coach who took over the program in late 2021.

Grambling finished the 2023 season with a 5-6 record, dropping the annual Bayou Classic to rival Southern University on Saturday by a score of 27-22.

Jackson was on a four-year contract that paid him $400,000 each year.

Trending News

There was no official announcement regarding his status as of noon Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days