Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson
GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways with its head football coach.
Numerous sources on Tuesday said the university has dismissed Hue Jackson -- the former NFL head coach who took over the program in late 2021.
Grambling finished the 2023 season with a 5-6 record, dropping the annual Bayou Classic to rival Southern University on Saturday by a score of 27-22.
Jackson was on a four-year contract that paid him $400,000 each year.
There was no official announcement regarding his status as of noon Tuesday.
