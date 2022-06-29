81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Reported gunfire prompts police response on Prescott Road

31 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, June 29 2022 Jun 29, 2022 June 29, 2022 9:14 AM June 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of gunfire on Prescott Road on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported near 5011 Prescott Road, near the intersection of North Foster Drive. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ there are no reported victims at this time.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days