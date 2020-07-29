Report: SEC in talks to cut 2020 football season to conference-only schedule with 10 games

BATON ROUGE - The SEC took a step Wednesday toward cutting back the regular season to just 10 games and potentially eliminating match-ups with out-of-conference opponents.

Sports Illustrated reports the majority of athletic directors in the Southeastern Conference approved a proposal to limit the season to 10 games, played against opponents within the conference, during a virtual meeting Wednesday. The schedule would still need to be approved by league presidents.

SEC presidents are expected to meet virtually Thursday to discuss the idea, Sports Illustrated reports.

The NCAA Board of Governors is also expected to meet next week to discuss potential contingencies for the upcoming season.

