Report: Saints win lawsuit against alleged descendant of French royalty claiming family owns team's logo

NEW ORLEANS — According to reporting by NOLA.com, the New Orleans Saints' fleur-de-lis logo is still theirs to use.

The team recently faced a lawsuit by Michel Messier, a self-proclaimed member of French royalty who said he and his family own the rights to the Saints' logo design.

In the lawsuit, Messier claimed he was a "direct descendant of the Kings of France (Scotland, Aragon and Castille)." NOLA.com reported that Messier claimed his family owns the rights to the fleur-de-lis design.

However, he lost the case in the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board at the Federal Circuit.

Judges said in their ruling that Messier lacked enough of an argument to present an appeal. According to trademark law, Messier had to show he suffered an imminent injury caused by the Saints.

According to NOLA.com, the court emphasized that his family doesn't sell merchandise that uses the fleur-de-lis design and he isn't involved in football so no damage was caused.