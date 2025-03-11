REPORT: Saints signing a former Dutchtown High School star and 2x Super Bowl champion

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints are signing former Kansas City Chiefs safety and Louisiana native Justin Reid to play for the Black and Gold in 2025.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that 28-year-old Reid agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal, which includes $22.25 million fully guaranteed.

Reid attended Dutchtown High School in Geismar before playing college football at Stanford University. He was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Houston Texans.

He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and started all 49 games with the team, which included two Super Bowl wins in three appearances.

Reid has 10 career interceptions with one INT touchdown to go along with 580 tackles and six sacks. He will now be paired with safety Tyrann Mathieu, who is also a Louisiana native, after the team agreed to rework his current contract on Tuesday to keep him in New Orleans in 2025.