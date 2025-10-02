Report: Rep. Cleo Fields buys thousands in Oracle stock days before involvement in TikTok deal announced

WASHINGTON — Rep. Cleo Fields bought thousands of dollars' worth of Oracle stock in the days before the Trump administration announced that the company would be playing a role in the pending U.S. spinoff of TikTok from Chinese company ByteDance, NOTUS reports.

According to a congressional financial disclosure document reviewed by the outlet on Wednesday, Fields, a Democrat, bought between $80,000 and $200,000 worth of Oracle shares across three different trades on Sept. 17, 18 and 23.

The news of Oracle's involvement with the TikTok deal was reported on Sept. 22, before Donald Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 25 announcing the plan to have a coalition of various American tech companies, including Oracle, which was founded by Trump ally Larry Ellison. The U.S. collective would hold a majority share in TikTok if the deal is approved.

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, says that members of Congress cannot use nonpublic information to inform personal financial decisions. It is not clear whether Fields knew about Oracle's potentially lucrative deal with TikTok.

WBRZ has reached out to Fields' office for comment.