Report: No evidence of active shooter at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police said there was no evidence of an active shooter on campus Monday after University of Arkansas students received a text message alert, according to 40/29 News.

Police reported no confirmed gunshots, injuries or crime scenes as of 1:45 p.m., according to the news station's report.

Students received a text message from the school's RazALERT emergency notification system notifying them of an active shooter at the library, the TV station reported.

The message reportedly read:

"RazALERT Emergency Notification: Avoid the area of Mullins Library due to an active shooter reported. Avoid. Deny. Defend"

Mullins Library is near the Student Union at the heart of Arkansas' campus, according to the news station.

Further details were not immediately available.