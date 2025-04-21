Report: Man sentenced to 25 years after pleading no contest to manslaughter killing of Walker woman

Photo (L to R): Sarah Santini and Bobby Schneider

LIVINGSTON — A Gonzales man initially charged with the second-degree murder of a 60-year-old Walker woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter, The Advocate reported Monday.

The paper reports that Bobby Schneider, 36, brought 60-year-old Sarah Santini back to her house in Walker after a get-together in October 2023. The pair then got into an argument and Santini hit Schneider. He then strangled her and stabbed her in the chest, killing her, the paper reports. Schneider then disposed of her body and moved her car, arrest reports say.

The plea deal resulted in Schneider being sentenced to 35 years in jail with 10 years suspended and $4,000 owed in restitution for damage to the victim's car, The Advocate adds.

Gregory Baker, who also was arrested for his connection to Santini's death, pleaded no contest to unlawful disposal of remains and was sentenced to three years in prison in July.