Report: LSU to hire new DL coach, retain defensive staff; secondary coach Corey Raymond included

BATON ROUGE - After LSU Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker returned, the current defensive staff is supposed to stay in place outside of a new defensive line coach, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Zenitz reported that LSU is expected to retain edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples, safeties coach Jake Olsen and, notably, defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Raymond is heralded as the architect to LSU's defensive back development, and in his 2025 return, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was named a Thorpe Award Finalist.

LSU is also in works to hire Elijah Robinson to be the defensive line coach; Robinson is the current defensive coordinator at Syracuse and formerly was the defensive line coach and interim head coach at Texas A&M following Jimbo Fisher being fired.