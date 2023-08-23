REPORT: LSU's DT Maason Smith suspended for first game of the season

BATON ROUGE - LSU's defensive tackle Maason Smith will not be playing during the first game of the season against Florida State, sources told The Advocate on Wednesday.

The Advocate said Smith's suspension is the result of an NCAA violation for reception of improper benefits.

LSU Defensive Tackle Maason Smith was back working out on the side today at practice.



Was in running shoes yesterday after getting injured over the weekend. #LSU pic.twitter.com/lZkoNQD9HB — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 15, 2023

WBRZ asked two LSU officials for confirmation about the suspension, but they declined to comment.