REPORT: LSU guard Vyctorius Miller is entering the transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball is losing one of its top guards from this past season. Joe Tipton with On3 reports that freshman Vyctorius Miller is entering the transfer portal after one year with the Tigers.
Miller averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for LSU.
NEWS: LSU guard Vyctorius Miller is entering the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 28, 2025
The 6-5 freshman averaged 8.9 PPG this season. https://t.co/Rbwq6PBpwC pic.twitter.com/VeS0qF7lh0
The Tigers finished their season 14-18 with a 3-15 mark in conference play. LSU's sub-.500 record also included a six-game losing streak to end the year.
Miller enters the transfer portal less than a week after his Tiger teammate, forward Corey Chest, made the same decision.
