75°
Latest Weather Blog
Report: LSU AD wants student-athletes back on campus June 1
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward is reportedly planning to have student-athletes back on campus June 1.
June 1 is when the Southeastern Conference lifts its suspension of activities.
Woodward spoke Wednesday evening during an online Tiger Athletic Foundation Coaches Caravan and LSU is ready to bring students back to campus, the Advocate reports. Woodward also explained that the athletic department can adjust their plans at any time.
LSU's assistant coaches returned to facilities last Monday. Athletes have been asked to workout on their own. Woodward also says they're working on plans to test players and take extra precautions to keep them healthy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State officials address privacy concerns ahead of enhanced contact tracing
-
With in-person services set to resume, houses of worship prepare plans to...
-
Teen killed in shooting Wednesday night near Mickens, Hooper Road
-
Bowling alleys among businesses not able to reopen in 'Phase One' of...
-
EBR library system to resume some services Monday, still no opening date...
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints