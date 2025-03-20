50°
REPORT: Legislative bills to alter makeup of BREC
BATON ROUGE - Two bills filed Thursday would restructure the way BREC operates, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
The bills, filed by state representative Dixon McMakin, would restructure the system and move it under the city-parish government.
House Bill 86 reduces the BREC Commission to five members, with those members being the mayors of Baton Rouge, Baker, Central, St. George and Zachary. House Bill 87 proposes to repeal the present law, allowing the system to be transferred to the city-parish government as a department.
If the bill becomes law, the current commissioners' terms would end and they would be allowed to remain on until the transition is made.
