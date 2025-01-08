42°
Report: Largest wine, spirit distributor in country may open distribution center in Geismar

2 hours 6 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 3:57 PM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Adam Burruss
Pexels

GEISMAR - The largest wine and spirit distributor in the country is working to open a major distribution center in Ascension Parish, according to The Advocate.

The Advocate says Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which is based out of Miami, is setting up a 375,000 foot warehouse on Industrial Drive in Geismar.

Forbes says the company is the 10th largest private company in the United States, employing 24,000 people and generating $26 billion in revenue. A company fact sheet says the company distributed 8,600 brands with 3,000 trucks in its fleet, as well as orchestrating 7.1 million customer deliveries annually to over 250,000 customers.

According to the Advocate, Southern Glazer's CEO Wayne Chaplin was listed as manager for Gonzales Property Partners LLC, who bought the property in 2022 for close to $6.5 million.

