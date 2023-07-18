78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Former employee who killed workers at Harvey shipyard shot by deputies

10 hours 35 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, July 17 2023 Jul 17, 2023 July 17, 2023 2:27 PM July 17, 2023 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

HARVEY, La. - A recently-fired employee of a shipyard in Jefferson Parish walked into work on Monday, shot two former coworkers and then drove away. After an hours-long search, the shooter was found by deputies and was killed in a gun battle. 

WWL-TV reports the shooting happened Monday at FMY Shipyard in Harvey. The attacker, who has not been publicly identified, killed 48-year-old Nakie Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. 

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies tracked down the shooter to an apartment complex in Harvey. Sheriff Lopinto said the suspect fired shots at deputies and some landed in different apartments, but no one else was injured. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days