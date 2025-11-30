62°
REPORT: Florida hires Tulane's Jon Sumrall to be next Gator head coach

Sunday, November 30 2025
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - Florida is hiring Tulane's Jon Sumrall as the Gators' next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Tulane is 10-2 this season and will host the American Conference Championship game against North Texas Friday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.

In Sumrall's two seasons at Tulane, he is 19-7 overall. Before Tulane, Sumrall was 23-4 in two seasons at Troy, winning two Sun Belt titles.

