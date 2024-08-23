93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Dylan Crews promoted by Washington Nationals, ex-LSU star will debut Monday vs. Yankees

2 hours 4 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 1:47 PM August 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU baseball star Dylan Crews has been promoted from Triple-A Rochester and is scheduled to make his Major League Baseball debut Monday for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees, MLB.com reported.

Trending News

MLB.com said a source had told it about the promotion. The Nationals have not confirmed the news. LSU's baseball team posted a video to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the news broke but did not make a specific announcement about the move.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days