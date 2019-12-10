Report: DC Dave Aranda in 'serious negotiations' to leave LSU for head coaching job

BATON ROUGE - LSU's coveted defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, may be on his way out after the team's playoff run is done.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Tuesday that Aranda was in "serious negotiations" to take the head coach position at University of Nevada Las Vegas. He's also said to be in the running for the head spot at Colorado State.

Adding to our earlier report: #UNLV and #LSU’s Dave Aranda in serious negotiations. School is working on a deal to make him its new head coach.



UNLV has a new facility, will play in Raiders new stadium and is promising significant financial support for Aranda’s potential staff. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 10, 2019

Aranda is currently one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country after signing a three-year, $5.5 million deal in 2016. Multiple teams have tried to court Aranda as a head coaching prospect in the past, and it may finally happen when his contract runs out in March.