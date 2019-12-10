48°
Report: DC Dave Aranda in 'serious negotiations' to leave LSU for head coaching job

Source: Sports Illustrated
BATON ROUGE - LSU's coveted defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, may be on his way out after the team's playoff run is done. 

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Tuesday that Aranda was in "serious negotiations" to take the head coach position at University of Nevada Las Vegas. He's also said to be in the running for the head spot at Colorado State.

Aranda is currently one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country after signing a three-year, $5.5 million deal in 2016. Multiple teams have tried to court Aranda as a head coaching prospect in the past, and it may finally happen when his contract runs out in March.

